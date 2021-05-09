The union health ministry on Sunday said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received as foreign donations from April 27 to May 8.

"Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations," the health ministry said in a press release.

Yesterday, Canada, Thailand, Netherland, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, USA, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), US (Salesforce), and Indian community in Thailand delivered several coronavirus-related items.

India received 2,404 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 Remdesivir, 218 ventilators, and 6,92,208 testing kits from the aforementioned countries on May 8.

The Health Ministry also said that effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient States, Union Territories, and institutions is an ongoing exercise and this is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry regularly.

"A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid, and donations. This Cell started functioning on April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2," it added.

