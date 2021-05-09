Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >About 3 lakh Remdesivir, over 3,800 oxygen cylinders received as foreign aid: Govt

About 3 lakh Remdesivir, over 3,800 oxygen cylinders received as foreign aid: Govt

Premium
Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries.
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India received 2,404 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 Remdesivir, 218 ventilators, and 6,92,208 testing kits on May 8\
  • Yesterday, Canada, Thailand, Netherland, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, USA, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), and US (Salesforce) delivered several coronavirus relief supplies

The union health ministry on Sunday said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received as foreign donations from April 27 to May 8.

The union health ministry on Sunday said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received as foreign donations from April 27 to May 8.

"Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations," the health ministry said in a press release.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations," the health ministry said in a press release.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Yesterday, Canada, Thailand, Netherland, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, USA, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), US (Salesforce), and Indian community in Thailand delivered several coronavirus-related items.

India received 2,404 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 Remdesivir, 218 ventilators, and 6,92,208 testing kits from the aforementioned countries on May 8.

The Health Ministry also said that effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient States, Union Territories, and institutions is an ongoing exercise and this is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry regularly.

"A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid, and donations. This Cell started functioning on April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2," it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!