Govt receives multiple bids for HLL Lifecare privatisation

HLL, a CPSE under the ministry of health and family welfare, is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of contraceptives, women's healthcare products, hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical products
The central government has received multiple preliminary bids for HLL Lifecare, informed the secretary of DIPAM on Monday.
"Multiple expressions of interest received for privatization of HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL). The transaction moves ahead to the next stage," tweeted Tuhin Kanta Pandey of DIPAM.
The last date for prospective buyers to submit EoIs was 14 March.
The due diligence process will begin now, following which financial bids will be put in by interested bidders.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had initially on 14 December invited preliminary bids for selling the government's 100% stake in the health sector CPSE.
The last date for submitting an expression of interest (EoI) was 31 January. This was later extended till February 28 and further to March 14. The due date for intimation to Qualified Interested Bidders (QIBs) by DIPAM too has been extended by a fortnight till 28 March.
It is also engaged in providing healthcare and diagnostic services, consultancy and contract services for healthcare infrastructure projects.