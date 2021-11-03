The Centre has announced excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from tomorrow (Thursday) on the eve of Diwali. Announcing the decision, the Ministry of Finance said that the economy was picking up and to give a further fillip to the growth, the government had deiced to significantly reduce the excise duty on diesel and petrol. It said the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

