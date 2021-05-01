The government has reduced Integrated GST (IGST) on import of Oxygen Concentrators for personal use to 12% from 28% which will be applicable up to the 30th June 2021.

''IGST on Import of Oxygen Concentrators for personal use has been reduced from 28% to 12% to bring IGST rate on such personal imports at par with commercial imports of the same. This reduced IGST rate for imports of concentrator for personal use shall be applicable upto the 30/6/21,'' the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) said.

The government on Friday had allowed imports of oxygen concentrators for personal use through post, courier or e-commerce portals under the gift category amid increasing demand for oxygen due to rising COVID-19 cases. The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021, the commerce ministry said.

