''IGST on Import of Oxygen Concentrators for personal use has been reduced from 28% to 12% to bring IGST rate on such personal imports at par with commercial imports of the same. This reduced IGST rate for imports of concentrator for personal use shall be applicable upto the 30/6/21,'' the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) said.

