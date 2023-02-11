To arrest rising wheat prices, the union government on Friday decided to do away with freight charges and sell the grain at a reserve price of ₹2,350 per quintal to bulk users pan India through e-auction.

“The reserve price for sale of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) will be ₹2350/Qtl (Pan India) for fair and average quality (FAQ) and ₹2300/Qtl (Pan India) for under relaxed specifications (URS) wheat of all crops including Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2023-24 without adding any transportation cost component. This will help supply of wheat to general public in different parts of the country at a reasonable price," the food ministry said.

In addition, the states may be allowed to purchase wheat from FCI for their own scheme at above reserve prices without participating in e-auction, the government added.

The meeting of the Committee of Ministers under chairmanship of home minister Amit Shah was held last month to review the prices of essential commodities. Committee decided to release 30 LMT wheat from FCI stock through Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

That apart, the government has reduced the price of FCI wheat offered to institutions like Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar to ₹21.50 per kg from ₹23.50. These institutions are being offered wheat for converting the grain into flour and selling it at a maximum retail price of ₹29.50 per kg, but now they have been asked to sell at ₹27.50 per kg.

A decision in this regard was taken by the food ministry in consultation with its finance counterpart.

India’s wheat production fell to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in a few states.

The procurement fell sharply to 19 million tonnes this year from around 43 million tonnes last year. The area under coverage for wheat crops in the current rabi (winter-sown) season is slightly higher. The procurement of new wheat crop would commence from March 15.