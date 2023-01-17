Govt reforms provide enabling environment for working women: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government provide enabling environment for working women, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.
The minister said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has taken concerted efforts to increase the representation of women in central government jobs and provide them a balance between professional and personal life.
New measures like an employee on Child Care Leave may be permitted to leave headquarters with the prior approval of appropriate competent authority, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed, while an employee is on CCL and can also proceed on foreign travel provided clearances from appropriate competent authorities are taken in advance were some of the benefits introduced by the government, Singh said.
“Moreover, minimum period for Child Care Leave reduced from mandatory 15 days to 5 days and the limit of 22 years in case of disabled child for the purpose of a government servant availing Child Care Leave under the provisions of Rule 43-C of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 has been removed," the minister said.
He also underlined that special allowance of Rs.3000 peer month to women employees with disability has been granted for child care with effect from 1 July, 2022, which will increase by 25% on increase of DA by 50%.
The minister said pointed out that even during entire Covid period, special provisions were made for women officers and staff.
