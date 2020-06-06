Govt refusing cash support to people, MSMEs is 'Demonetisation 2.0': Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of destroying the country's economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), terming it as demonetisation 2.0.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, "Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0."

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, "Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0."

Rahul, who is also an MP from Kerala's Wayanad has been demanding cash aid to the needy and MSMEs, for the past several days.

He has also urged the government to provide ₹7,500 cash assistance to the vulnerable sections for six months across the country.

He had termed the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of virus as one that "failed" in achieving its aim and purpose.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.