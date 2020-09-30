Govt relaxes ceiling of 100 persons for gatherings outside containment zones

New Delhi: Government on Wednesday relaxed the existing ceiling of 100 persons for gatherings and congregations from October 15th, under the fresh guidelines issued on Wednesday by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones.

“Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after 15th October 2020," the MHA said in an official statement.

The permission will be subject to some conditions only outside the containment zones. However, In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory, according to the fresh guidelines.

“In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser," the MHA said.

To ensure that such gatherings do not spread covid-19, the MHA said that the State/ UT Governments will issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate such gathering, and strictly enforce the same.

As the government is under a reopening phase of the economy, MHA also said in the fresh guidelines that that State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown at State, District, sub-division, City or village level outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

There will now be no restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement. “There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements," the MHA said in the guidelines.

All activities, except the International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, shall be permitted outside containment zones. And the Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31st October, 2020, the guidelines stated.

Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15th. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will soon issue the SOP for the reopening activities.

The MHA issued detailed guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The guidelines, the MHA said, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Apart from permission of opening schools, cinemas and multiplexes, the government said that Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will also be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Similarly, Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the MHA said.

The Government said that the National Directives for covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

“Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives," said the MHA guidelines.

