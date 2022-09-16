Govt relaxes small company criteria for ease of doing biz3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:03 PM IST
A business with up to ₹4 crore paid-up capital and ₹40 crore sales will be classified a small company
The government has relaxed the criteria to classify a business as a small company, opening the benefits of easier reporting and compliance norms to a wider section of India Inc.