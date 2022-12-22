In a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed. And in case, if proper regulations are not followed then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the 'public health emergency' situation, Mandaviya had added. The health minister also urged the Congress leaders to use masks and sanitisers in the yatra and that only vaccinated people should participate

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}