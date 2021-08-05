Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt releases 19 lakh additional Covid vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu; here's why

Gurugram , India - Aug. 3, 2021: H Block RWA of DLF Phase-I organized a free camp for first dose of COVAXIN for Domestic Help and others in the society park , in Gurugram , India, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 05 Aug 2021 Livemint

The Central Government has released 19 lakh additional Covid-19 vaccines doses to Tamil Nadu for performing well in vaccination, Minister for medical and family welfare, Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the increase in allotment to Tamil Nadu was on account of the efforts taken by the government. "Last month, the Centre had said it will allot 72 lakh doses.

However, it released 19 lakh additional shots. Since Tamil Nadu has been performing well in vaccination they told us that they will allot 79 lakh vaccines for this month (August)", he said.

"Till date, the Centre had released 2.39 crore doses. We have over 10 lakhvaccines in-stock. Therefore, vaccination camps are being held across the statewithout any shortages", he said.

The countrywide coronavirus vaccination campaign was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year.

