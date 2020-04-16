NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday realised the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT for schools in order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to coronavirus, through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers.

Releasing the alternative academic calendar in New Delhi, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the calendar not only covers all the classes from I-XII but also all subject areas of the same. The calendar would also cater to the need of all children including divyang children (children with special Need) as it includes link for audio books, radio programmes and video programmes.

Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank launched Alternative Academic Calendar today.

The calendar will help students receive #schooleducation systematically at home until schools reopen. All activities will be conducted using phones, Radio, TV, social media etc.https://t.co/jatfCLhRSe pic.twitter.com/TuBDypAVNb — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 16, 2020

The HRD minister said the alternative calendar also contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme, chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes. The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers, parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

The minister said this calendar also provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by students to learn even while at home.

However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to tools like mobile, radio, television, SMS and various other social media, the minister said.

Pokhriyal said many of the pupils may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use social media tools like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Google etc. The calendar also tells the teachers how to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or mobile call. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this Calendar.

The calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also by conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalay Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, the HRD minister said.

The new alternative academic calendar has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the HRD Ministry.