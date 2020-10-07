Govt releases covid SOPs for festive season crowds

On Tuesday, the health ministry issued standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of covid in view of the upcoming festive season spanning October to December, when large gatherings are witnessed for religious events, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions and processions. While festive activities will not be allowed in containment zones, the government also said that the organizers of such events must prepare a detailed site plan and ensure crowds to the bare minimum, besides complying with thermal screening, physical distancing and sanitization norms.