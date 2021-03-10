Govt releases final revenue deficit grant of 6,194.1 cr to 14 states for FY21

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre on Wednesday said that it has released the 12th and final monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of ₹6,194.09 crore to 14 states. With the release of this instalment, a total amount of ₹74,340 crore has been released to eligible states as a revenue deficit grant in the current financial year, 2020-2021, said the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

The states which have been recommended revenue deficit grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2020-21, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 74,340 crore to 14 States in the financial year 2020-21. 100% of the amount recommended by the Commission to these 14 states has been released by the central government.

