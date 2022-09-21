According to the first advance estimates, the rice production stood at 104.99 million tonnes, nutri/coarse cereals production is expected at 36.56 million tonnes, maize production stood at 23.10 million tonnes, pulses production to be at 8.37 million tonnes and tur production stood at 3.89 million tonnes.
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on 21 September released the first advance estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2022-23, expecting the foodgrains production of the country to be at 149.92 million tonnes.
While the oilseeds production stood at 23.57 million tonnes, groundnut to be at 8.37 million tonnes and soyabean at 12.89 million tonnes.
Other crops like cotton's production stood at 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each), jute and mesta at 10.09 million bales (of 180 kg each) and sugarcane production stood at 465.05 million tonnes.
As per first advance estimates for 2022-23 – kharif only – total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tonnes which is higher by 6.98 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ – 2016-17 to 2020-21.
The ministry added that rice production which is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes, is higher by 4.40 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average Kharif rice production of 100.59 million tonnes.
