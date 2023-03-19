Govt releases fresh clinical guidance for COVID-19 amid rise in cases

Govt releases fresh clinical guidance for COVID-19 amid rise in cases1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:08 PM IST
In recent weeks, the risk of H3N2 influenza as well as COVID-19 has risen sharply. Several states have reported an uptick in cases, with officials issuing alerts and calling for precautionary measures to be taken.
The Centre issued revised guidelines for COVID-19 on Sunday amid a sudden surge in cases. The development comes mere days after the Health Ministry wrote to several state governments asking them to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccinations to counter the rising caseload.
