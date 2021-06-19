The coronavirus pandemic has upended family life around the world. School closures, working remote, and physical distancing have now become a "new normal".

Considering parent's role is pivotal to children's growth and learning in this 'new normal' the central government has released guidelines for parents participation in home-based learning during school closure.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a tweet wrote: Guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure & beyond' drafted for parents & caregivers to provide information on the 'Why', 'What' & 'How-to' of participation in supporting children during school closure, irrespective of literacy levels.

The education minister said that he strongly felt 'home is the first school' and 'parents are the first teacher'.

" In this pandemic, the role of parents is pivotal in the growth and learning of children," the education minister wrote.

The Centre's guidelines on home-based learning emphasize the need for parents to create a safe and engaging environment and a positive learning environment.

The Centre also guides parents to keep realistic expectations from their child and take out time to have fun with their kids as well.

"These guidelines are meant not only for parents but also for caregivers, other family members, grandparents, community members, older siblings who all are engaged in promoting the welfare of children," the education ministry added.

The guidelines emphasised the role of art as a therapy for children under stress or trauma.

A child's learning can be improved by monitoring and addressing their learning gaps. "Collaboration of parents with teachers in documenting and reflecting on the progress that children are making in their learning is important for both teachers and parents," the ministry added.

The guidelines also highlight the significance of parents and school partnerships.

The Centre's guidelines advised the schools to involve parents by providing information and ideas on helping students at home with homework and other curriculum-related activities, decisions, and planning.

As per the guidelines, teachers can recommend watching educational videos to parents directly and distribute materials for their reference.

Besides, schools can assign homework in a way that encourages parents to be actively involved with their child’s homework and study time. Share weekly progress by sending weekly folders with graded work so that parents can track their child’s progress and monitor areas in which they need help.

