Govt releases guidelines to help doctors deal with long-term effects of covid

NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday released Post Covid-19 Sequelae Modules to help in building the capacity of doctors, nurses, and paramedics and provide guidance to health workers across India to deal with long-term effects of covid-19.

“We have witnessed the consequences of post-covid effect in patients due to taking higher doses of steroids like cases of Mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines, with less or negligible side effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of covid-19," Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said while releasing the modules.

The government said that these are very specialized modules prepared keeping in mind various fields of healthcare professionals. “Proactive and comprehensive treatment of covid-19 is required to ensure minimum side effects and no negative effect of the treatment," said the health minister.

At least 31,923 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently 3,01,640. Active cases presently constitute 0.90% of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest figure in active cases in India since March 2020, the union health ministry data showed. India has so far conducted over 55.83 crores cumulative covid-19 tests.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.11% remains less than 3% for the last 90 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 2.09%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 24 days and below 5% for 107 consecutive days now, the government said.

As the country continues to face the pandemic, the government has also emphasised on mental health issues. “The training modules for mental health and other issues have been prepared based on the needs expressed by state health experts. This Pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our Health and Health Care System. Mental Health Care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population. We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

If frontline workers are equipped with proper knowledge and training, they can become a valuable resource in this fight against these post-covid challenges, she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.