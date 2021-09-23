Govt releases guidelines to help doctors deal with long-term effects of covid

As the country continues to face the pandemic, the government has also emphasised on mental health issues. “The training modules for mental health and other issues have been prepared based on the needs expressed by state health experts. This Pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our Health and Health Care System. Mental Health Care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population. We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.