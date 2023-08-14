Govt releases list of honorary ranks awarded ahead of 77th Independence Day

Govt releases list of honorary ranks awarded ahead of 77th Independence Day1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:53 PM IST
- The awards are conferred and announced every year on the eve of Independence Day of India
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2023. Indian Army dog Madhu was also posthumously awarded Mention in Dispatches gallantry medal on Independence Day.
These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
Union Ministry of home affairs announced that 954 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day that will be celebrated on Tuesday.
The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force's Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, the MHA said in a statement today.
The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229 police personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.
Maharashtra has received 76 police medals as per the announcement made by the Union Home Ministry on the eve of Independence Day, including President's Police Medal for Gallantry for 33 personnel of Gadchiroli police for the Mardintola encounter in November 2021 in which 27 Naxalites were eliminated.
Among the 27 Naxalites who were killed was Milind Teltumbde, a top leader of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Maharashtra has got the second highest number of President's Police Medal for Gallantry, an official pointed out.
President Droupadi Murmu has also awarded honorary ranks to several defense force personnel on the occasion of Independence Day. The list of the honorary ranks granted were published by the Press Information Bureau.
According to the list, President Murmu has granted honorary commission to the rank of Honorary Captain to 445 people who are actively serving the Indian Defense forces, and 1388 people who have retired.
1811 received the rank of Honorary Lieutenant, while 393 retired personnel were also granted the honour.
Further, 3584 retired personnel were granted the rank of Honorary Subedar Major rank, and 839 retired personnel were granted Honrary Subedar rank. A total of 4012 retired personnel were granted honorary rank of Naib Risaldar or Subedar, according to the official press release.
(With agency inputs)
