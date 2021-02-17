Govt releases new SOPs for international air passengers to contain new strains

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in which it has notified separate norms for international flights originating from United Kingdom (UK), Europe and Middle East with an aim to segregate travelers from Brazil, UK and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19 which has been on rise in these countries.

The new SOPs by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Civil Aviation, which will come into effect from 23 February, mandates airlines to identify international travellers arriving from/transiting through United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa during past 14 days and segregate them in-flight or while disembarking to facilitate the authorities to follow the due protocol in respect of these travellers.

"All the travellers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or Middle East shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Entry made in the SDF (self declaration form) regarding telephone number and address would be reconfirmed," according to the new guidelines.

A copy of the new guidelines have been reviewed by Mint.

"Adequate arrangements for passengers waiting for their confirmatory molecular test as well as test results duly following effective isolation may also be made at the airports in conjunction with the airport authorities," it said.

"The airport authority shall ensure streamlining of the systems for testing at the concerned airports to ensure seamless sampling, testing, and waiting arrangements to avoid crowding and inconvenience to passengers. Once passengers arrive at the entry airport, Airport Operators should lay down a well-defined flow for such passengers at their respective arrival terminals leading to the waiting lounges and to the exit from the terminal," it added.

As things stand, regular commercial international flight operations remain suspended. International flights are allowed to operate between countries that have bilateral agreements or air bubble agreements to operate flights between them. At present India has such agreements with at least 24 countries which include the UK but excludes Brazil and South Africa, which means there are no direct flights between the countries.

The new SOPs aim to contain the new mutant strains of covid-19 originating from Brazil, South Africa and UK and have consequently entered the country through international air passengers.

Travellers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa taking connecting flights from the arrival international airport have to now mandatorily give swab samples and exit the airport only after confirmation of a negative test report that may take upto 8 hours, the new guidelines said.

"Those transit travellers from UK, Brazil and South Africa who are found negative on testing at the airport shall be allowed to take their connecting flights and would be advised quarantine at home for 7 days and regularly followed up by the concerned State/District IDSP. These travellers shall be tested after 7 days and if negative, released from quarantine, and continue to monitor their health for a further 7 days," it said.

Travellers from Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom, testing positive (either at the airport or subsequently during home quarantine period or their contacts who turn positive) shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective State Health Authorities, it said adding that If the genomic sequencing indicates the presence of new variant of covid-19 then the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit.

People who come in contact with infected travelers arriving from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, who test positive, shall also be subjected to institutional quarantine.

