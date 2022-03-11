Govt releases norms for strengthening of pharma industry scheme; Key highlights

5. In the PTUAS sub-scheme, support for SME Industries is proposed, either through up to a maximum of 5% per annum (6% in case of units owned and managed by SC/STs) of interest subvention or through Credit linked Capital subsidy of 10%. In both cases, the loan supported under this is to a limit of 10 Crores and the eligible components of the loan has been listed in the scheme guidelines. An outlay of ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the sub-scheme for the scheme period of five years.