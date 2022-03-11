Govt releases norms for strengthening of pharma industry scheme; Key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has assigned an outlay of ₹500 crore for the period from fiscal FY 21-22 to FY 25-26.
The main objectives of the scheme are to strengthen the existing infrastructure facilities in order to make India a global leader in the Pharma Sector.
Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday released guidelines for 'Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)' scheme that is seen to address rising demand in terms of support required to existing Pharma clusters and MSMEs across the country to improve their productivity, quality and sustainability. The Centre has assigned an outlay of ₹500 crore for the period from fiscal FY 21-22 to FY 25-26.
1. In the Scheme, financial assistance to pharma clusters will be provided for the creation of Common Facilities. Such will not only improve the quality but also ensure the sustainable growth of clusters.
2. To upgrade the production facilities of SMEs and MSMEs so as to meet national and international regulatory standards (WHO-GMP or Schedule-M), interest subvention or capital subsidy on their capital loans will be provided under the scheme, which will further facilitate the growth in volumes as well as in quality.
3. The scheme has 3 components/sub-schemes. These are - a) Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry for Common Facilities (APICF), to strengthen the existing pharmaceutical clusters’ capacity for their sustained growth by creating common facilities; b) Pharmaceutical Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS) to facilitate Micro, Small and Medium Pharma Enterprises (MSMEs) of a proven track record to meet national and international regulatory standards; c) Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Promotion and Development Scheme (PMPDS) to facilitate growth and development of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Sectors through study/survey reports, awareness programs, creation of database, and promotion of industry.
4. Under API-CF sub-scheme, support for clusters for creation of common facilities with the focus on R&D Labs, Testing Laboratories, Effluent Treatment Plants, Logistic Centres and Training Centres in this order of priority with an outlay of ₹178 crore for the scheme period of five years is proposed.
5. In the PTUAS sub-scheme, support for SME Industries is proposed, either through up to a maximum of 5% per annum (6% in case of units owned and managed by SC/STs) of interest subvention or through Credit linked Capital subsidy of 10%. In both cases, the loan supported under this is to a limit of 10 Crores and the eligible components of the loan has been listed in the scheme guidelines. An outlay of ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the sub-scheme for the scheme period of five years.
6. Further, in the PMPDS sub-scheme, knowledge and awareness about the Pharmaceutical and MedTech Industry will be promoted. This will be done by undertaking studies, building databases and bringing industry leaders, academia and policymakers together to share their knowledge and experience for the overall development of the Pharma and Medical Devices sector. An outlay of ₹21.5 crore has been earmarked for the sub-scheme for the scheme period of five years.
