Govt releases 12,351 crore to 18 states to improve rural local bodies

Two types of grants were recommended to rural local bodies — basic and tied grants. Basic grants are untied and can be used by the local bodies for location-specific felt needs except for salary or other establishment expenditure. The tied grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of open defecation free (ODF) status and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

