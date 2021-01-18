Govt releases 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday released the 12th weekly installment of ₹6,000 crore to the states and Union Territories to meet the GST compensation shortfall .

Out of this, an amount of ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of ₹483.40 crore has been released to the three UTs with the Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council.

The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

So far, 65% of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UTs with the Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of ₹65,582.96 crore has been released to the states and an amount of ₹6,417.04 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with the Legislative Assembly.

The Central Government had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the states and UTs. Twelve rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from 23 October last year.

The amount released this week was the 12th installment of such funds provided to the states.

The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.4315%.

So far, an amount of ₹72,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7024%.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 % of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

All the states have given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore (0.50% of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision.

