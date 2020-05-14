Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.6%

NEW DELHI: After the National Statistical Office (NSO) suspended the release of headline retail inflation print for April due to disruption in data collection amid the nationwide lockdown, the industry department on Thursday followed suit, releasing only price movement of selected sub-groups for wholesale price inflation.

The price collection of manufactured products through personal visits of officials was suspended from 19 March due to the preventive measures and announcement of nationwide lockdown by the government to contain spread of covid-19 pandemic, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

"The data (ex-factory prices) was collected through electronic means of communications from selected factories and institutional sources. The Price Movement of these Sub-groups/Groups of WPI was worked out by taking the prices of only those items for which at least 25% of price quotations were reported from the selected manufacturing units," the DPIIT said.

Wholesale food inflation declined to 3.6% in April from 5.49% a month ago. However, data released by National Statistical Office last week showed retail food inflation picked up in April to 10.5% from 8.76% a month ago.

During April, wholesale fuel inflation contracted 10.1% from a deflation of 1.76% a month ago while price movement of primary articles entered deflationary territory with 0.79% contraction in April against 3.72% inflation a month ago.

