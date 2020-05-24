The covid-19 situation in India has improved because of the nationwide lockdown, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan maintained on Sunday, even as the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country crossed 130,000, with the number of fatalities nearing 4,000.

“The doubling rate of cases stands at 13.0 over a three-day window, 13.1 over a seven-day window, and 12.7 over a 14-day window. Prior to the lockdown, on 25 March, the doubling rate was 3.2 over a period of three days, 3.0 over a seven-day period, and 4.1 over 14 days. Similarly, the fatality rate was at 2.9%, while the recovery rate has improved to 41.2%," he said.

The testing capacity for covid-19 has been ramped up across public and private laboratories, the health ministry said.

“Around 150,000 tests can be conducted every day. Yesterday, we conducted 110,397 tests. Till yesterday, we have conducted a total of 29,44,874 tests," said Harsh Vardhan.

India is now making sufficient number of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) by ramping up domestic manufacturing, and the demands of states are being met, said the minister, rebutting reports of shortage of PPE.

“States/Union territories and central institutions have been provided with around 10.9 million N95 masks and 7.28 million PPEs," he said.

“Adequate healthcare infrastructure and facilities have been set up across the country for covid-19 management. These have been divided into three categories, including dedicated covid hospitals (DCHs), dedicated covid health centres (DCHCs), and covid care centres (CCCs), with adequate isolation beds, intensive care unit (ICU) beds and other facilities," said the minister.

“A total of 968 DCHs have been identified across the country, with 162,237 isolation beds and 20,468 ICU beds; 2,065 DCHCs with 120,596 isolation beds and 10,691 ICU beds; and 7,063 CCCs with 646,438 beds," said Harsh Vardhan, who visited the DCHC at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS), Najafgarh, New Delhi, where covid-19 patients are being treated with Ayurvedic medicines.

At CBPACS, a holistic approach is being taken to treat covid-19 patients following the ministry of AYUSH protocol, which also includes yoga, meditation and pranayam.

Till date, 201 patients have been admitted at the CBPACS centre, where 37 patients have been cured and 100 patients were advised home isolation.

As many as 19 patients have been shifted to specialty hospitals on review of their medical condition. There has so far been no casualty at this centre, officials said.

“Ayurveda is a traditional medicinal knowledge source from India and there is huge potential in it. Its inherent strength in holistic healing and well-being is being put to good use in the treatment of the covid-19 patients at the DCHC. This knowledge and experience will surely prove beneficial to people all over the world, especially in the battle against covid-19," the minister added.

