While WHO has been warning against used of ivermectin, Indian scientists have also come in favour of the removal of the drugs. “I hope this will put an end to irrational overtreatment, and focus on what we know helps--ventilation, supportive therapy, steroids, tocilizumab etc at the right time in the right patients. All other drugs should be used only in the context of a clinical trial, if there is potential utility," said Dr Gagandeep Kang, the vice chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit aiding vaccine development platform for the covid-19 pandemic, and professor at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

