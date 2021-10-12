Govt removes restrictions on domestic flights capacity. Details here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Domestic airlines will now be able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from 18th October, according to a govt statement issued on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic airlines will now be able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from 18th October, according to a govt statement issued on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020. Currently, the cap on the capacity for domestic flights was at 85%. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020. Currently, the cap on the capacity for domestic flights was at 85%. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Govt's move will enable airlines to operate more flights and will push up passenger loads as the festive season rush begins across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Govt's move will enable airlines to operate more flights and will push up passenger loads as the festive season rush begins across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}