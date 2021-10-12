Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt removes restrictions on domestic flights capacity. Details here

Govt removes restrictions on domestic flights capacity. Details here

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., prepares to land as Air India Ltd. aircraft are on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi
1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Livemint

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020

Domestic airlines will now be able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from 18th October, according to a govt statement issued on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020. Currently, the cap on the capacity for domestic flights was at 85%. 

Govt's move will enable airlines to operate more flights and will push up passenger loads as the festive season rush begins across India.

More details awaited

