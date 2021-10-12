Govt removes restrictions on domestic flights capacity. Details here

Govt removes restrictions on domestic flights capacity. Details here1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020
Domestic airlines will now be able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from 18th October, according to a govt statement issued on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020. Currently, the cap on the capacity for domestic flights was at 85%.
Govt's move will enable airlines to operate more flights and will push up passenger loads as the festive season rush begins across India.
More details awaited
