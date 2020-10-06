Govt removes restrictions on export of N-95, FFP2 masks

Days after the All India Mask Manufacturers Association urged the Modi government to remove restrictions on the exports of N-95 masks, the Centre on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95/FFP-2 masks, to promote outbound shipments of the item.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) says: "The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable."

Back in August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.

The masks are used to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the DGFT's statement, the All India Mask Manufacturers Association Vice-President Anshumali Jain said: "We would request the government to please open up the export of N-95 masks without any restrictions. Currently, there is a limit of 50 lakh per month on its exports which has been imposed by the government."

