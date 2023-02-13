New Delhi: The health ministry proposes to include video streaming platforms under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, to ensure they carry public health warnings related to smoking and alcohol use, similar to those shown on TV programmes and movies.

The report “Tobacco Control in India 2022" containing the proposal was prepared under the technical guidance of the World Health Organization, India, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and HRIDAY.

A recent Lancet paper said that tobacco use accounts for over one million deaths annually. Extensive tobacco use in India has led to the highest incidence of oral and lung cancers in the world.

“COTPA prohibits all forms of direct and indirect advertising of tobacco products and mandates the depiction of disclaimers in films and TV programmes which depict tobacco use. However, on-demand streaming platforms/over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms do come fall within the ambit of COTPA. Therefore, we observe a surge in the portrayal of unnecessary tobacco use in streaming content in the absence of any regulatory check. There is an urgent need to bring on-demand streaming platforms within the purview of Section 5 of COTPA. It is also critical to check the rampant surrogate advertising of smokeless products by actors from the Indian film industry," said Radhika Shrivastav, senior director at HRIDAY.

In 2018, India banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, commonly known as e-cigarettes, which contain nicotine. It is hazardous for active as well as passive users and has an adverse impact on public health.

“The Report on Tobacco Control in India, 2022 was released by health ministry in January 2023. The report provides an update on tobacco control research, interventions and achievements in the last two decades, as the last report came in 2004. It provides recommendations for tobacco-free future generations. Such proposals have been adopted and considered by countries like New Zealand, Australia(Tasmania), Finland and Singapore. In addition to this, the report highlights stepping up tobacco cessation activities and making it accessible to the public and for those who want to quit tobacco," said another author of the report requesting anonymity.

Queries sent to spokespeople for the health ministry, PHFI and WHO SEARO spokespeople remained unanswered till press time.