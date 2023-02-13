Govt report suggests regulating OTT platforms for tobacco ads
Extensive tobacco use in India has led to the highest incidence of oral and lung cancers in the world.
New Delhi: The health ministry proposes to include video streaming platforms under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, to ensure they carry public health warnings related to smoking and alcohol use, similar to those shown on TV programmes and movies.
