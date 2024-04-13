Govt reportedly expediting Starlink's license ahead of Elon Musk's India visit. All we know so far
Elon Musk to visit India for 48 hours, making key announcements related to Tesla and Starlink. DoT expediting granting license to Starlink service, considering security issues. Musk expected to meet PM Modi and other officials, seeking reduction in import duties on electric vehicles.
Elon Musk has already confirmed that he will be visiting India soon to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, recent reports had suggested that the billionaire would only be in the country for 48 hours, during which he would make many important announcements related to Tesla and Starlink.