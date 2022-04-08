Govt reserves 25% of defence procurement budget for domestic private industry

Govt reserves 25% of defence procurement budget for domestic private industry1 min read . 08 Apr 2022
- These steps will foster the growth of private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in defence ecosystem, the ministry of defence said in a statement
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To promote private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in defence production ecosystem, 25% of the Domestic Capital Procurement/Acquisition Budget, amounting to ₹21,149.47 Cr, will be earmarked for domestic private industry in FY2022-23: Defence Ministry
To promote private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in defence production ecosystem, 25% of the Domestic Capital Procurement/Acquisition Budget, amounting to ₹21,149.47 Cr, will be earmarked for domestic private industry in FY2022-23: Defence Ministry
To promote domestic defence production ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence has now decided that 25% of domestic capital procurement budget, amounting to ₹21,149 crore, will be earmarked for domestic private industry in FY23.
To promote domestic defence production ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence has now decided that 25% of domestic capital procurement budget, amounting to ₹21,149 crore, will be earmarked for domestic private industry in FY23.
Further, to foster innovation and encourage technology development in defence, it has also been decided that an amount of ₹1,500 crore will also be earmarked for procurement from start-ups, including iDEX s-up, from within the allocations for domestic capital procurement.
Further, to foster innovation and encourage technology development in defence, it has also been decided that an amount of ₹1,500 crore will also be earmarked for procurement from start-ups, including iDEX s-up, from within the allocations for domestic capital procurement.
"These steps will foster the growth of private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in Defence ecosystem," the ministry of defence said in a statement.
"These steps will foster the growth of private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in Defence ecosystem," the ministry of defence said in a statement.
Earlier, ministry of defence had decided to earmark 68% of capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during fiscal 2022-23. Accordingly, an amount of ₹84,597 crore was allocated specifically for Domestic defence industry in current financial year.
Earlier, ministry of defence had decided to earmark 68% of capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during fiscal 2022-23. Accordingly, an amount of ₹84,597 crore was allocated specifically for Domestic defence industry in current financial year.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!