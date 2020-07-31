Home >News >India >Govt resolution on pvt school fees struck down by Guj HC
Govt resolution on pvt school fees struck down by Guj HC

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 05:08 PM IST PTI

  • The Gujarat High Court struck down a clause in a state government resolution which asked self-financed schools not to collect fees while they remain closed
  • The GR by the state education department was issued on July 16, and was challenged in HC by Federation of Self Financed Schools

The Gujarat High Court on Friday struck down a clause in a state government resolution which asked self-financed schools not to collect fees while they remain closed.

The GR by the state education department was issued on July 16, and it was challenged in HC by Federation of Self Financed Schools, which claimed they were conducting online classes since June and staff and teachers' salaries had to be paid.

On Friday, the bench set aside that particular clause in the GR and directed the government and school federation to sit together and find an amicable solution on the fee issue.

While hearing the petition earlier on Thursday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala had questioned the state government's logic behind such a directive to schools.

Since other PILs are also linked with this petition, it is expected that a detailed order will be issued soon.

Schools had stopped online classes for three days after the GR came out but then restarted it saying they would abide by the HC order.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

