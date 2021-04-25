Govt resurrects makeshift hospitals, manpower shortage poses next challenge

After a complete collapse of healthcare infrastructure in the county with deadly second wave of covid-19 raging in India, the government, which is again resorting to makeshift hospitals, may face human resource crunch in managing these facilities.

With the daily covid-19 cases count breaching 3.5 lakhs, the swelling number of patients seeking treatment has exceeded the number of existing healthcare facilities in government and private sector alike, following which, the union health ministry in April instructed the Hospitals under Central departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs) to set-up exclusive dedicated hospitals or separate blocks within the hospitals.

The government said that there is a plan to set up temporary COVID Care facilities and makeshift hospitals, including ICU beds, in coordination with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Building Research Institute (CSIR–CBRI).

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a statement that the State/UTs have been given guidance to co-ordinate with Corporate entities/PSUs/Government Departments for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to facilitate setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary COVID care facilities.

“We have and are setting up these makeshift hospitals but the next challenge is the manpower to run them. The doctors are already engaged in hospitals which are overburdened. Retired doctors are very old and high risk to treat covid-19 patients. Medical colleges are anyway overstrained. We are already short of nursing staff, makeshift hospital will face several issues ranging from manpower to equipment," said a senior health ministry official who didn’t wish to be named.

Public health experts have also warned that shortage of manpower may make it difficult to keep makeshift hospitals functional. “We need more beds and ICU beds therefore temporary or makeshift hospitals could be made but managing them may be given to army who are expert in running such makeshift hospitals. Otherwise, immediate availability of human resource could be a problem. These hospitals are meant for short period till we have bed scarcity," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

After the pandemic seemed receding in India in late 2020, the makeshift hospitals that were erected last year for strengthening the covid-19 infrastructure were either dismantled or made dysfunctional ignorant of intensity of the next wave of infections.

The newest makeshift Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhatarpur, New Delhi restarted with an addition of 500 oxygenated beds. The Centre which got closed down has been restarted now that cases have been increasing in the Capital. “The capacity will be augmented to 1000 in another week and thereafter swiftly to accommodate 1500 and finally to 2000 beds," union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

A 180-bed COVID care centre, with ICU, oxygen and ventilator support, set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is functional in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) has also prepared a 250-bed facility in Bengaluru and handed over to municipal authorities under CSR. A 70-bed facility in Koraput, Odisha and a 40-bed hospital in Nasik, Maharashtra are also operational. Work has also been undertaken by HAL to set up a 250-bed COVID care facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to be operational in the first week of May. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is providing COVID care services, including oxygen beds, at their facilities in 25 places in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

According to the rural health infrastructure statistics released by the union health ministry this month, as on 31st March, 2020, there is shortfall of 6.8% of allopathic doctors at PHC, out of the total requirement at all India level. Overall, there is a shortfall of 76.1% specialists at the CHCs as compared to the requirement for existing CHCs. Considering the manpower in the country, Arup Mitra, Professor of Economics at Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University holds that Makeshift hospitals in India may not be effective in providing proper health care facilities. They are more of a consolation than a solution. Calls made to Bhushan and joint secretary Lav Aggarwal on shortage of manpower in makeshift hospitals went unanswered.

