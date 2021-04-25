Govt resurrects makeshift hospitals, manpower shortage poses next challenge

According to the rural health infrastructure statistics released by the union health ministry this month, as on 31st March, 2020, there is shortfall of 6.8% of allopathic doctors at PHC, out of the total requirement at all India level. Overall, there is a shortfall of 76.1% specialists at the CHCs as compared to the requirement for existing CHCs. Considering the manpower in the country, Arup Mitra, Professor of Economics at Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University holds that Makeshift hospitals in India may not be effective in providing proper health care facilities. They are more of a consolation than a solution. Calls made to Bhushan and joint secretary Lav Aggarwal on shortage of manpower in makeshift hospitals went unanswered.

