Govt rethinks mandating EV battery size standards

NEW DELHI :Centre may not mandate standards for EV battery dimensions and size under its upcoming battery swapping policy amid concerns raised by industry stakeholders, said two officials in the know of the developments.
The government, is however, yet to take a final decision in the matter, the officials added. The development comes after the union ministry of consumer affairs and and NITI Aayog called a meeting with companies on 3 January to address their concerns over a uniform battery pack standard where the deadlock on the standard size continued.
“Government’s aim is to boost EV adoption and battery swapping along with supporting innovation. Any move which may stifle innovation should be avoided to support the growing sector," said one of the two officials mentioned above said.
The official added that the Bureau of Indian Standards would set standards for safety and performance of batteries.
The draft policy for battery swapping said that standards and specifications for battery pack dimensions would be notified in consultation with industry stakeholders, to support a phased transition to interoperability between ecosystems.
It was initially proposed that the government would allow a time period of one and a half years for companies to get their swapping infrastructure and manufacturing facilities adopted to the new standard. A committee with members of the department of science and technology and the Automotive Research Association of India had proposed a particular standard dimension for battery packs, which would have supported all the existing chemistries like lithium ion phosphate and nickel manganese cobalt.
On 2 January, Mint reported that government is trying to forge consensus among industry stakeholders on the standard shape and size of batteries.
The development also comes at a time the government is making efforts to bring in safety norms and standards to prevent EV fires. Following several incidents of electric two-wheeler batteries catching fire, the road transport ministry introduced additional provisions to the safety standards for EV battery packs. The new AIS-038 (for four-wheelers) and AIS-156 (two- and three-wheelers) standards were introduced by the ministry under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Subsequently, the ministry of heavy industries brought out a separate set of rules on human safety, which have to be implemented by 1 April 2023.
NITI Aayog released the draft battery-swapping policy in April this year after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a plan to come up with the policy in her budget speech for FY23. The final version of the policy is expected to be released later later this month.
Queries sent to the ministry of consumer affairs remained unanswered till press time.
