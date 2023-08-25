Govt reviews medical device testing capabilities

Govt reviews medical device testing capabilities1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The need for appropriate infrastructure to test medical devices is one of the government’s top priorities as mentioned in the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023.
New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is reviewing a task force report submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on laboratories for testing medical devices.
