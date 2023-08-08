Govt reviews preparations for G20 summit

Govt reviews preparations for G20 summit2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
- The 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 will take place in September 2023 in New Delhi
New Delhi: The seventh meeting of the coordination committee of India's G20 Presidency was convened under the leadership of P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister. The meeting delved into various facets of the forthcoming G20 Summit, encompassing both substantive and logistical aspects.
The 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 will take place in September 2023 in the national capital.
"The meeting covered summit preparedness in substantive as well as logistical aspects. Progress and outcomes on both Sherpa and Finance track were reviewed," the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
"Presentations were made in this regard by the Sherpa (G20), secretary (Department of Economic Affairs) and secretary (Information and Broadcasting). Discussion was held on Indian presidency’s priorities including green development, accelerating sustainable development goals (SDGs), strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth, digital public infrastructure, gender equality and reform of multilateral institutions," it added.
The Sherpa (G20) informed that so far, a total of 185 meetings, including 13 at the ministerial level, have been concluded covering almost all states and union territories in the country. Besides the 12 outcome documents, 12 other deliverables with consensus have been adopted, it was added.
Secretary (DEA) informed that considerable progress has been made in the finance track including on crypto assets agenda, financial inclusion, mobilizing climate finance and enabling finance for SDGs.
Secretary (I&B) briefed about the arrangements for media, like setting up of media center and media accreditation. So far, more than 3200 media personnel have registered for the Summit, including 1800 foreign and more than from 1200 domestic media. Adequate arrangements are being made to facilitate both foreign as well as domestic media, it was informed.
The principal secretary also reviewed the implementation of past decisions pertaining to logistical and security aspects. Delhi government and security officials, including Commissioner (Delhi Police) briefed on steps being taken for hosting the visiting dignitaries, plans for traffic management, airport and security arrangements, and beautification drive being undertaken in Delhi NCR in the run up to the Leader’ summit.
Noting the positive progress achieved in hosting the G20 Leader’s summit next month, Mishra instructed all concerned to complete all arrangements in the next few days so that rehearsals could begin.
He emphasized on the continued importance of the whole of government’s approach and action in ensuring timely and adequate preparations. He pointed out that with one month remaining for the summit, it was time for last mile delivery with precision.
The principal secretary to prime minister said that detailed SOPs should be developed and specific duties be assigned to officers for smooth execution.
Lt. Governor, Delhi, Cabinet Secretary and senior officers from concerned ministries/departments were present during the meeting.
