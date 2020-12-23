OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt reviews status of passengers coming from UK amid new Covid strain spread
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (REUTERS)
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (REUTERS)

Govt reviews status of passengers coming from UK amid new Covid strain spread

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 08:49 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

In the meeting, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said that the government found positive cases among the UK returnees in the states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala

Amid fears of new and fast-spreading Covid-9 mutant in Britain, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status and response measures taken towards passengers coming from UK to India.

In the meeting, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said that the government found positive cases among the UK returnees in the states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends a remote press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 23, 2020. - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

UK minister warns of another Covid-19 variant, says stricter curbs on anvil

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani addresses during the inauguration of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur (Rajasthan), via video conference in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

No public gatherings for Christmas, New Year in Gujarat: Govt

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana approves 2% panchayat tax on power bills, opposition demands rollback

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by this the Ministery earlier for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response in the context of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in United Kingdom was discussed in detail in the meeting.

The States/UTs were advised to access the details of passengers from UK to India from the online portal AIR-SUVIDHA and Bureau of Immigration. States/UTs were also asked to send the samples of those found positive to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing.

The list of six identified Laboratories along with the contact details of their nodal officers was also shared with the states. The laboratories are: CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative BiologyNew Delhi; CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; DBT-InStem-NCBS, Bangalore;DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal; ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The number of such designated labs would increase over time and their details would be shared with the States/UTs.

The concerns related to logistics etc raised by the states were clarified in the meeting. The states were also advised to co-ordinate with the respective Airport Health Offices (APHOs) and surveillance officials in their state in order to ensure adherence to the SOPs.

Bhushan held the meeting along with the DG, ICMR, Health Secretaries from the States/UT, NHM MD, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, Sujeet Singh, Director, NCDC, and other senior health officials.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout