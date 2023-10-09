Govt revises advertisement rates for private FM radio

New Delhi: The information and broadcasting ministry has approved new rates for advertisements on government policies and programmes on private FM radio stations for the first time in seven years. The gross base rate for the advertisements has been increased from ₹52 to ₹74 per ten seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rates, based on the recommendations of the rate structure committee set up by the ministry, include a 43% increase in the base rate taking into account rising costs dynamics between December 2015 and March 2023.

The rising popularity of private FM channels in the country has been an important platform for the central government to inform people about policies and programmes to help citizens avail various schemes, it said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rate adjustment is intended to maintain parity with current market rates. The increase in gross base rate will also be beneficial for more than 400 community radio stations that are currently operational in the country, the ministry said.

Building on the base rate, the ministry has also decided to continue with the existing pricing formula for calculating city-wise rates. The pricing formula takes into various factors like city population and listenership data from the India Readership Survey (IRS) of 2019. Based on this formula, along with the enhanced base rate, almost all private FM radio stations will benefit from the new recommended rates at varying percentages depending largely on their listenership. Based on this formula the rates for 106 stations will increase by 100%, for 81 stations by 50-100%, and less than 50% for 65 stations for which listenership data is available.

The rate structure committee for private FM radio stations was set up by the ministry last year to evaluate and recommend new rates which were last revised in 2015. The committee submitted its recommendations after holding several rounds of meetings with industry experts and stakeholders in addition to taking inputs from bodies like Association of Radio Operators of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

