Govt revises dosage interval between Covishield jabs to 4-8 weeks

The dosage interval of AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), has been a matter of debate, and recently the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) had said in the light of the observation that two-dose efficacy and immunogenicity increase with a longer inter-dose interval, WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. However, it also said that if the second dose is inadvertently administered less than 4 weeks after the first, the dose does not need to be repeated.

