Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases, the Union health ministry on Saturday revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities. "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19," the Centre said in a statement.

The official statement stated that as per the Union Government directive to all States and UTs, hospitals under the Central government, State Governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in States and Union Territories) managing COVID Patients shall ensure the following:

-Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

-No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

-No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

-Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/ReviseddischargePolicyforCOVID19.pdf

"Union Health Ministry has advised the Chief Secretaries of States/Union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the above directions within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy," it added.

Moreover, the health ministry also mentioned the guidance document for setting up three-tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect/confirmed COVID-19 cases. It highlighted setting up:

-COVID Care Center (CCC) which shall offer care for mild cases. These have been set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. Functional hospitals like CHCs, etc. which may be handling regular, non-COVID cases may also be designated as COVID Care Centres as a last resort.

-Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres. These hospitals would have beds with assured Oxygen support.

-Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) that shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals. These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support.

-The above mentioned COVID health infrastructure has been aligned with clinical management protocol for admission of mild cases to CCC, moderate cases to DCHC and severe cases to DCH, the government further added.

Meanwhile, India reported a slight dip in new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with 4,01,078 more people testing positive. The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 2,18,92,676, said the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 54,022 new cases on Friday. Out of these, 3,039 cases were seen in Mumbai.

However, the daily fatalities are continuing to show an upwards trend. As many as 4,187 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,38,270.

This is the first time the country has reported over 4,000 deaths.

