Govt revises premium rates of PMJJBY, PMSBY for the first time in 7 yrs

The government has revised the premium rates of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) by making it ₹1.25 per day premium for both schemes. This includes revising PMJJBY from ₹330 to ₹436 and PMSBY from ₹12 to ₹20. The revision comes for the first time in seven years since the schemes have been launched.
The revised premium rates will come into effect from June 1, 2022.
As per Finance Ministry, it may be recalled that the original approval at the time of the launch of the schemes in 2015 provided for an annual review of the premium amount ( ₹12/- for Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and ₹330/- for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) based on the claims experience. However, no revision of premium rates was made in the last seven years since the inception of the schemes despite recurring losses to the insurers.
Notably, after examining the claim experiences of the schemes, IRDAI stated that while the claims ratio (percentage of the number of claims paid to the premium earned) about PMJJBY and PMSBY, for the period up to 31st March 2022, is 145.24 % and 221.61% respectively the combined ratio (sum of claims ratio and expense ratios) pertaining to PMJJBY and PMSBY, for the period up to 31st March 2022, is 163.98 % and 254.71% respectively.
"In view of the adverse claims experience of the schemes, PMJJBY and PMSBY, and in order to make them viable for the implementing insurers the premium rates of PMJJBY and PMSBY have been revised with effect from June 1, 2022," FinMin said.
FinMin added, "This would also encourage other private insurers to come on board for implementing the schemes, thereby increasing the saturation of the schemes amongst the eligible target population, especially those who are underserved or unserved population of India."
As of March 31, 2022, the number of active subscribers enrolled under PMJJBY and PMSBY is 6.4 crore and 22 crore respectively.
Since the launch of PMSBY, approximately ₹1,134 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium, and claims of ₹2,513 crore have been paid under PMSBY as of March 31, 2022.
Further, since inception, about ₹9,737 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium, and claims of ₹14,144 crore have been paid under PMJJBY as of March 31, 2022.
It needs to be noted that claims under both the Schemes have been deposited into the bank account of the beneficiaries through the DBT route.
The Government has set a target to increase the coverage from 6.4 crore to 15 crore under PMJJBY and from 22 crore to 37 crore under PMSBY in the next five years which will take us closer to covering the eligible population through these two flagship schemes for social security.
