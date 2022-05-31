Govt revises premium rates of PMJJBY, PMSBY for the first time in 7 yrs

As per Finance Ministry, it may be recalled that the original approval at the time of the launch of the schemes in 2015 provided for an annual review of the premium amount ( ₹12/- for Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and ₹330/- for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) based on the claims experience. However, no revision of premium rates was made in the last seven years since the inception of the schemes despite recurring losses to the insurers.

