Govt revisiting the standards for medical devices considering evolving technology in medical sciences
The new norms will ensure harmonized regulation in the medical device sector. Discussions are going on with the Department of pharmaceuticals, NITI Aayog and the Union health ministry.
New Delhi: Life-saving medical devices will soon have to face tougher safety norms. The Central Drugs and Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are revisiting the benchmarks set for life-saving medical devices available in the country, said an official.