NEW DELHI: The Centre is working to build a single-window platform by integrating central and state government regulatory clearances, two years after shutting down a similar UPA-era portal.

A senior government official with knowledge of the matter said the proposed portal is more or less in line with the government-to-business eBiz portal developed by Infosys Ltd and launched by then commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma in January 2013.

When asked whether shutting down the eBiz portal was a mistake, the official said: “It was a decision taken at that time. We have to move forward and use the learning from the earlier portal," he added.

A second government official earlier involved in the building of the eBiz portal said he is not sure why the government shut it down and now rebuilding it from scratch. “The eBiz portal had integrated almost 20 central government services and was moving ahead integrating state level services," he said requesting anonymity.

The first government official said a software vendor will be selected next month for the new portal and in first six months of the portal coming live, all central government services will be made available on it. “State government services will be added gradually after that," he added.

After the National Democratic Alliance government came to power in May 2014, it latched on to the eBiz idea for improving India’s ranking in World Bank’s Doing Business ranking.

In his first budget speech on 10 July 2014, then finance minister Arun Jaitley announced that all government services would be made available on the eBiz platform by 31 December of that year in a bid to streamline clearances that businesses require.

In February 2015, Jaitley, along with then commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and then World Bank country director Onno Ruhl, added 11 new central government services to the eBiz platform taking the total to 14.

Four months later, the eBiz portal saw its last update on 18 June 2015. The government remembered the usefulness of the portal again in December 2016 after a disappointing improvement in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s annual Doing Business survey by just one notch to 130. In a high-level meeting of six cabinet ministers, Jaitley finalized an eight-point strategy to realize Modi’s target to take India’s Doing Business ranking to the top 50.

The first on the list was to make eBiz portal mandatory for starting a business, which will include three functions of the ministry of corporate affairs—registration for PAN (permanent account number) and TAN (tax deduction account number) and registration for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and Employees’ State Insurance Corp. However, reviving the portal never took off.

Former industry secretary Ajay Dua said unless there is a role for the central government, building such portals should be very well left to each state government as they have been practicing single window clearance much before the cCentre. “Most of the regulatory clearances for businesses are required at the state level and unless it is a very large project, 99.9% of the projects do not require central government clearance. Centre can focus on strengthening the state level single window clearance concepts," he added.

