Govt reviving eBiz-like portal for quicker regulatory clearances

Former industry secretary Ajay Dua said unless there is a role for the central government, building such portals should be very well left to each state government as they have been practicing single window clearance much before the cCentre. “Most of the regulatory clearances for businesses are required at the state level and unless it is a very large project, 99.9% of the projects do not require central government clearance. Centre can focus on strengthening the state level single window clearance concepts," he added.