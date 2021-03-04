The notification stated that 'Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication'
The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) today released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication.
With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.
The notification stated that "Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication."
It further stated that "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."
In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen. the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies.
