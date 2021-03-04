The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) today released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication.
The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) today released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication.
With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
2 min read . 08:39 PM IST
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST
2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
2 min read . 08:39 PM IST
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST
2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The notification stated that "Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication."
It further stated that "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."
In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen. the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies.
Here are the 18 driving licence-related services for which an individual is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:
- Learner’s License
- Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
- Duplicate Driving License
- Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
- Issue of International Driving Permit
- Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
- Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
- Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
- Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
- Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
- Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
- Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
- Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
- Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.
- Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
- Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
- Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
- Termination of hire-purchase agreement.