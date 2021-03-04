Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driving license and registration services: All you need to know

Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driving license and registration services: All you need to know

The notification stated that 'Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication'
2 min read . 08:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The notification stated that 'Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication'

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) today released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) today released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication.

With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

I&B minister dispels myths around new rules in meeting with OTT players

2 min read . 08:39 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

Serum Institute writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST

With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from COVID-19 vaccine certificate

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

I&B minister dispels myths around new rules in meeting with OTT players

2 min read . 08:39 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

Serum Institute writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The notification stated that "Any individual desirous of availing contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication."

It further stated that "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."

In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen. the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies.

Here are the 18 driving licence-related services for which an individual is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:

  • Learner’s License
  • Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
  • Duplicate Driving License
  • Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
  • Issue of International Driving Permit
  • Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
  • Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
  • Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
  • Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
  • Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
  • Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
  • Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
  • Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
  • Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.
  • Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  • Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  • Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
  • Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.